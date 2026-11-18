Ukraine's Foreign Ministry released a statement on Nov. 17 protesting International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's intention to appoint a sanctioned Russian official as the international body's Deputy Director General and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

The official in question, Alexey Ferapontov, currently serves as the deputy head of the Russian Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor). AFP reported that a letter sent to IAEA board members proposed appointing Ferapontov as one of the deputy heads of the international body.

Ferapontov was sanctioned by Ukraine in February 2023 over his role in "legitimizing the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and extending Russian regulatory control over it," according to the Foreign Ministry.

"The appointment of such an individual to one of the highest positions within the IAEA would amount to blatant acquiescence to Russia’s policy of illegally seizing Ukrainian nuclear facilities and its attempts to legitimize their occupation, as well as outright disregard for international law and the agency’s own decisions," the Ministry added.

The ZNPP, located in the city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine, is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It has been under Russian occupation since the start of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While Moscow controls the plant and large parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia and most of the oblast's population remain under Ukrainian administration.

The plant has repeatedly faced threats to nuclear safety, including drone attacks, disruptions to external power supplies, and incidents affecting plant workers. Most recently on Nov. 8, the ZNPP lost connection to its sole 330-kilovolt (kV) external power line for around 10 hours, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for cooling and safety functions before power was restored.

Grossi, a candidate for U.N. Secretary-General, has served as a controversial figure as the head of the IAEA amid Russia's control of the ZNPP.

Activist organization Greenpeace International issued a letter to the IAEA board calling on Grossi to immediately abandon the plans to appoint the Russian official, which the organization ties as a potential conflict of interest to Grossi's campaign for the U.N.'s top post.

Greenpeace said its letter expressed "serious concern about Russia's possible leverage over the IAEA Director General, who needs the Russian government's support for his candidacy for the next U.N. Secretary-General."

Demanding that Grossi abandon his intention to appoint Ferapontov, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that the "authority, independence and impartiality of the IAEA must be demonstrated through concrete decisions consistent with its mandate and the principles of international law."

"We expect the agency’s leadership to make a decision that leaves no doubt about its principled stance on the illegal seizure of the (ZNPP) and the accountability of those involved," the statement continued.