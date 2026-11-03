Ukraine charges Zelensky's former press secretary Iuliia Mendel with treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General's Office charged former President Volodymyr Zelensky's press secretary-turned-critic, Iuliia Mendel, with treason in absentia on Nov. 3.

The agencies accused Mendel of conducting "information and subversive activities against Ukraine" and "justifying the Kremlin regime and the full-scale war" against the country.

Mendel, who served as Zelensky's press secretary from 2019 to 2021 before becoming a vocal critic of the Ukrainian president, has called him a "dictator." She has also made a series of unconfirmed and, in some cases, misleading claims that echo Russian narratives.

In May, Mendel appeared on the podcast of U.S. commentator Tucker Carlson, who has promoted pro-Russian narratives. During the interview, she criticized Zelensky and called him "the main obstacle to peace," although Russia has refused to end its war against Ukraine. The appearance came just four years after Mendel published a book praising Zelensky.

In September, she also spoke at a side event at the invitation of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. AfD members have previously criticized military assistance to Ukraine and financial support for Ukrainian refugees.

The agencies accused Mendel of treason committed under martial law, as well as justifying, legitimizing, or denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The charges were filed in absentia because Mendel is abroad. Her guilt must be proven in court.

Commenting on the accusations, Mendel said the case was based on her public remarks in Western media and on social media.

"The materials on which this suspicion is based are my public statements in Western media and on social media — specifically those concerning revelations of corruption of Zelensky's inner circle, the absence of freedom of speech, and political persecution," she said.

"If there had been any collaboration with the Russians, that is exactly what they would have written... There is none.... This is a matter of freedom of speech," she added.

Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mendel on Sept. 13.