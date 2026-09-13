Zelensky imposes sanctions on former press secretary Mendel who echoed Russian propaganda

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on his former press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, on Sept. 13.

The former press secretary has echoed Russian propaganda criticizing Zelensky in a drastic turn from her former praise of Ukraine's president.

Mendel slammed the decision to impose sanctions against her in a post to X.

"Sanctions against Ukrainian citizens are unconstitutional, just like many of Zelensky's other decisions. Volodymyr Zelensky uses them against anyone who advocates for peace in Ukraine. I knew that 'high treason' charges were being prepared over my interview with Tucker Carlson," Mendel said.

"I anticipated the possibility of sanctions. This does not change my position."

Mendel has previously described Zelensky as "a dictator" and "the greatest obstacle to peace" in Ukraine.