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Zelensky imposes sanctions on former press secretary Mendel who echoed Russian propaganda

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky imposes sanctions on former press secretary Mendel who echoed Russian propaganda
Press secretary of President Zelensky Iulia Mendel is seen during Zelensky whole day long meeting with media in Kyiv on Oct. 10, 2019. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has a meeting with media called press marathon at Kyiv Food Market food cort. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on his former press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, on Sept. 13.

The former press secretary has echoed Russian propaganda criticizing Zelensky in a drastic turn from her former praise of Ukraine's president.

Mendel slammed the decision to impose sanctions against her in a post to X.

"Sanctions against Ukrainian citizens are unconstitutional, just like many of Zelensky's other decisions. Volodymyr Zelensky uses them against anyone who advocates for peace in Ukraine. I knew that 'high treason' charges were being prepared over my interview with Tucker Carlson," Mendel said.

"I anticipated the possibility of sanctions. This does not change my position."

Mendel has previously described Zelensky as "a dictator" and "the greatest obstacle to peace" in Ukraine.

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How Iuliia Mendel went from defending Zelensky to echoing Kremlin-friendly narratives
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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