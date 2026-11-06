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Ukraine anti-trust regulator clears Uber’s takeover bid for food delivery Glovo service

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by Sofiia Shakhova
Ukraine anti-trust regulator clears Uber’s takeover bid for food delivery Glovo service
A Glovo food delivery courier is seen on the street in the old historic part of Lviv on May, 18, 2024. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee has approved U.S.-based Uber’s proposed acquisition of German delivery group Delivery Hero, which owns food delivery app Glovo’s Ukrainian business.

The approval allows Uber to gain indirect control of Delivery Hero through its subsidiary, Uber International Technologies II Corporation, bringing Glovo's Ukrainian operations under Uber's control.

Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, is best known for its ride-hailing app and food delivery service Uber Eats.

Delivery Hero, based in Berlin, operates food and grocery delivery platforms in around 65 countries. It has owned Glovo, a delivery company founded in Spain, since 2022.

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The deal would give Uber control of Delivery Hero businesses in 50 markets, including Glovo in Ukraine. But Uber will not take over Glovo everywhere. Investment firm SSW Partners will buy Delivery Hero businesses in 14 other markets, including Glovo’s operations in Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

Glovo co-founder Sacha Michaud said he expects the deal to have a positive impact on the company’s Ukrainian business. In an interview with dev.ua on Oct. 13, he described Ukraine as one of Glovo’s five largest markets, with double-digit growth.

"We have created a strong company in Ukraine, and it is one of Glovo’s top five markets. It is extremely successful and growing by double digits," Michaud said.

"I believe this will only consolidate the continuity of the project that we are implementing in Ukraine. I think that only positive things can happen around this."

Uber announced the deal on July 16. It valued Delivery Hero at about $14.8 billion, or $13.7 billion excluding Uber’s existing stake in the company.

Earlier, on July 5, the Financial Times reported that Uber had paused plans to launch food delivery in five new European markets while pursuing the takeover. The company said that it wanted to focus on markets where it already operates, including Denmark and Finland.

Delivery Hero shareholders had until Nov. 5 to accept Uber’s offer. The takeover still needs other regulatory approvals and must meet closing conditions. Uber expects the deal to be completed in the second half of 2027, Delivery Hero said.

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Sofiia Shakhova

Sofiia is a business news reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She is currently completing a Bachelor's Degree in International Business at Technological University Dublin. Sofiia also holds a Bachelor of Economics of Enterprise from the Simon Kuznets Kharkiv National University of Economics. Her research interests include Ukraine’s wartime economy, business development, investment, enterprise economics, and the challenges of economic recovery and reconstruction.

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