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Russian drone strikes leave portions of Kyiv without power, fires burning

3 min read
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by Lachlan Hyatt
Russian drone strikes leave portions of Kyiv without power, fires burning
People walk along a dark street during a blackout caused by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure on Oct. 11, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

After Russian strikes on critical energy infrastructure late on Oct. 15, portions of Kyiv were left without power.

"Widespread power outages have occurred in certain areas of Kyiv and the surrounding region," said Ukrainian state energy operator Ukrenergo. An assessment of the damage and emergency repair work will follow after air raid alerts are lifted, said Ukrenergo.

Kyiv Independent journalists reported hearing loud blasts from air defense systems at work over the city's Podil district shortly before power outages were reported. It remains unclear what attack precisely caused the outages around Kyiv, a city the size of Berlin.

Damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region has also reduced water pressure in areas of the capital on the Dnipro River's right bank. Emergency specialists are switching power supplies to water pumping stations, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to Klitschko, debris from a downed Russian drone fell into a courtyard of a private residence, and a fire broke out in a residential building in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Russian attacks also caused widespread power outages in the city of Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine on Oct. 15.

The latest attack comes as Moscow increases strikes on energy sites, leaving the capital's three million residents without reliable access to power. Across the nation, Moscow has recently ramped up mass attacks to wipe out power plants, substations, and gas infrastructure for its fifth winter offensive during the full-scale invasion.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally declaring a halt on energy strikes between Ukraine and Russia, Moscow has continued to target Ukrainian electricity infrastructure.

On Oct. 14, Moscow's forces deployed 39 ballistic missiles and over 120 drones against energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, Zelensky said, calling it "ostentatious disrespect toward the United States."

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