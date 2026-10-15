UK to resupply Ukraine with more Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia, Bloomberg reports

The U.K. will send Ukraine more long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets deep in Russia, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 15.

In a meeting in London on Oct. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham agreed on a new shipment of the missiles, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. No official public announcement of this resupply has been made.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump lifting sanctions on the sale of Russian oil in the U.S., European leaders have moved to increase support for Ukraine as Russian forces continue to attack energy and civilian infrastructure around the country.

In response to Moscow's escalating attacks, the U.K. considers Kyiv's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian military targets as a defensive action, according to Bloomberg. The new stock of missiles will help Ukrainian forces strike targets up to 250 kilometers (155 miles) inside Russia.

The added missiles may also shore up Ukraine's own domestically produced long-range FP-7 missiles to hit Russian energy sites. On Oct. 15, Zelensky said operations against Russian oil refineries would continue following Moscow's disregard of Trump's unilaterally imposed energy ceasefire.

Ukraine has utilized the Storm Shadow missiles since 2023 and started targeting sites deep in Russia in 2024.

Russian authorities said that the U.K.-made missiles were used in a Ukrainian strike on Russian army command posts in Donetsk on Aug. 26 that allegedly killed more Russian officers than in any other single attack during the war.

On Aug. 25, Zelensky announced that the U.K. and France granted Kyiv permission to produce its own Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles.