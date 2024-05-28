Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 32 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people and injured at least 32, regional authorities said on May 28.

A Russian glide bomb strike against Kharkiv on May 27 killed a woman and injured 13 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Four people were reportedly injured elsewhere in the oblast.

Russian forces launched a missile attack against the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast on May 27, killing three people and injuring six, including three children, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Russia attacked the area around the border town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast with artillery and drones on May 27, injuring two people, the regional administration said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks against the Nikopol district injured a 56-year-old man on May 27 and a 32-year-old man on the morning of May 28, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person in Kalynivka and injured two in Lyman and one in Verkhokamianske, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.