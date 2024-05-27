Governor: Death toll in May 25 attack on Kharkiv rises to 18

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in the May 25 attack against Kharkiv has risen to 18, local governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 27.

Russia hit a building materials supermarket, "Epicenter," in Kharkiv in the middle of the day on May 25.

Local authorities reported the following day that at least 16 people, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother, were killed, while other 44 people were injured.

Syniehubov said that the number of those who were killed had risen to 18 as of around 3:30 p.m. on May 27, while 48 people were confirmed injured.

Five people remain missing. The search operation continues.