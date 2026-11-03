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Russian missile attack hits Kharkiv medical facility, 62 reported injured

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by Tamara Nowakowsky
Fragments of guided bombs lie on the ground.
Photo for illustrative purposes. Fragments of guided bombs lie on the ground at a civilian enterprise destroyed by a Russian airstrike in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This developing story has been updated with latest details.

Russian forces struck a medical facility in Kharkiv overnight on Nov. 3 with and aerial bomb, with 62 people reported injured and approximately 200 patients facing evacuation, local authorities said.

Kharkiv, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people, is Ukraine's second-largest city  and lies just 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border. The city has faced repeated Russian missile, drone and aerial bomb attacks since the start of the full-scale war.

The attack hit an area connecting buildings at a medical facility in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The strike damaged more than 1,000 windows across the medical facility and surrounding apartment buildings, according to the mayor.

Terekhov said approximately 200 patients would be evacuated to other medical facilities as emergency services worked at the scene.

The mayor reported that Russian forces engaged in a combined attack on the city, using ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs.

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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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