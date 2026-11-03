Russian missile attack hits Kharkiv medical facility, 62 reported injured

Editor's note: This developing story has been updated with latest details.

Russian forces struck a medical facility in Kharkiv overnight on Nov. 3 with and aerial bomb, with 62 people reported injured and approximately 200 patients facing evacuation, local authorities said.

Kharkiv, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people, is Ukraine's second-largest city and lies just 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border. The city has faced repeated Russian missile, drone and aerial bomb attacks since the start of the full-scale war.

The attack hit an area connecting buildings at a medical facility in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The strike damaged more than 1,000 windows across the medical facility and surrounding apartment buildings, according to the mayor.

Terekhov said approximately 200 patients would be evacuated to other medical facilities as emergency services worked at the scene.

The mayor reported that Russian forces engaged in a combined attack on the city, using ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs.