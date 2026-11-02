'Exceptionally horrific strike' — Russian bombs strike school used as humanitarian aid center in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 24

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian strikes on a school used as a humanitarian aid distribution center in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killed at least 24 people, including two rescue workers and four police officers, on Nov. 2, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported.

Five others were injured, including two rescue workers, according to DSNS.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces launched several aerial bomb attacks on the settlement throughout the morning, initially striking a school where humanitarian aid was regularly distributed to local residents.

Following the initial strike, Russian forces dropped another nine aerial bombs on a shelter where people were taking refuge, Zelensky said.

He called it an "exceptionally horrific strike," saying it was proof Russia did not want to de-escalate the situation.

"Russian forces could not have been unaware that local residents who remained in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid there every week," Zelensky said.

Among those killed were two rescue workers, Denys Konovalenko and Oleksii Sushchevskyi, both 44, DSNS said.

According to the DSNS, rescue workers and police officers had arrived at the scene when the threat of another Russian strike emerged. The rescuers took shelter, but Russian forces carried out further strikes on the same site.

The attack destroyed a gymnasium, an outbuilding, and a fire truck, while also damaging the school building.

Konovalenko had served in Ukraine's civil protection service for nearly twelve years, while Sushchevskyi had worked in fire and rescue units in Zaporizhzhia since 2013. Both had received state awards for their service. They are survived by their wives and four children between the two families, according to DSNS.

Komyshuvakha is located about 20 kilometers from the front line and has been considered a front-line settlement since November 2025 amid repeated Russian guided aerial bomb attacks, according to the Zaporizhzhia Investigation Center.

Russia frequently uses guided aerial bombs, known as KABs, to attack front-line areas. Fitted with wing kits, these bombs can travel tens of kilometers, allowing Russian aircraft to strike targets from a distance while staying outside the range of air defense systems.