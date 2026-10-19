Over 100,000 Ukrainians safe from deportation as US is set to extend protection status

The U.S. is expected to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees beyond its current expiration date of Oct. 19, CNN reported on Oct. 18.

CNN cited a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The spokesperson said that an official statement will be made “at the appropriate time,” but those under TPS are safe to remain in the country.

Under TPS, Ukrainians are allowed to legally stay in the U.S., apply for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and enroll in educational institutions, including higher education programs.

TPS for Sudanese refugees will also be extended, CNN reported. Two other countries retaining their Temporary Protected Status are El Salvador and Lebanon.

TPS was granted to Ukraine’s citizens on March 3, 2022, just over a week after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.

It is usually granted to countries for anywhere from six to eighteen months. Previously, Ukraine’s status was renewed on Jan. 17, 2025 and came into effect in April that year for another 18 months.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has terminated the status for multiple countries since March 2025, affecting about one million people across 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, and Syria.

The pending review from the U.S. comes at a time when President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump’s relationship has been rather rocky following an unexpected announcement of a diesel deal between Washington and Moscow.

On Oct. 16, the U.S. also waived sanctions against Russia envisaged by the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on Oct. 16.

"He (Zelensky) could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now. His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead. I WANT THIS WAR END!,” Trump wrote on Oct. 18 on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In response, Zelensky has called such easing of sanctions “wrong” and told British host Piers Morgan in an interview on Oct. 14 that he laments the recent course of events.

"It's painful when President Trump chooses one ‌side, not our ⁠side," he added.