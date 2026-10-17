U.S. President Donald Trump issued a broad waiver of sanctions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on Oct. 16.

The law was the latest U.S. effort to intensify economic pressure on Russia as it continues to wage its war, granting Trump broad authority to impose or waive sanctions and tariffs under the act.

The Executive Order increases the duty on goods from Russia by 500% and by 100% on goods from the top five importers of crude oil and natural gas that originated in Russia. The same order largely waives these measures.

The decision to issue widespread waivers within the Graham Act sparked immediate criticism.

"Trump just waived all of the sanctions on Russia provided for in the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia Act, just as I and others warned he would," Democratic Representative Don Beyer said in a post to X.

He called for the U.S. Congress to "fix" the "flawed" law and condemned Trump for "surrendering" to Russian President Vladimir Putin by defying congressional intent of the Graham Act.

"Trump has proven he will twist this law and abuse the powers it conferred on him, and while he has let the tariff powers lie for the moment, the law as written also empowers Trump to weaponize new trade authorities against our allies and trading partners," Beyer added.

On Oct. 13, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators called on Trump to rescind his deal to buy Russian diesel, joining other colleagues in Congress who lambasted the controversial agreement.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Oct. 16 that Trump's diesel deal with Russia risks paving the way for further sanctions relief for Moscow.

"In my view, we cannot accept these agreements. Because gas deals will follow. And I am absolutely certain of this. After gas, they will lift sanctions on other things as well," he said.

On Oct. 10, Trump lashed out at Zelensky, demanding he halt attacks on Russian refineries and suggesting the Ukrainian people replace him as their leader if they want an end to the war.

Trump also lambasted Zelensky for supposedly exacerbating the global diesel supply crisis, despite evidence that shows the U.S. war against Iran is the major culprit behind the current shortage.

"We said you could do whatever you want to Russia, don't hit the refineries, because that's a world problem that's caused," Trump claimed.

Trump said on Oct. 9 that Russia had agreed to supply millions of tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets following a call with Putin.