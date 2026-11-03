New Jersey governor warns importing Russian diesel 'will be met with harsh penalties' amid Trump deal

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill warned ports in the state that importing Russian diesel still violates federal law in a Nov. 2 letter, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's deal with Moscow.

"Any effort to profit from the illegal trade in Russian fuel will be met with harsh penalties. I urge you to turn away any tanker that seeks to use your facilities in furtherance of such unlawful activity," her letter to New Jersey ports and terminal operators read.

Importing Russian diesel would only help finance Russia's war against Ukraine and would not lower fuel costs in the U.S., Sherrill added in a post to X.

On Oct. 9, Trump said that Russia had agreed to supply millions of tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Sherrill also criticized Trump's deal with Russia for its role as an ally to Tehran, as "the U.S. is currently engaged in hostilities with Iran, whose military is responsible for the killing of 23 service members and wounding dozens of others."

Trump does not have the authority to waive sanctions under the Russian Oil Act set into law when Russia began its full-scale invasion in 2022 unless the president certifies that Moscow has withdrawn its forces from Ukraine, which Trump has not, she added.

"New Jersey will look to use every available legal and regulatory tool to ensure that our ports, businesses, and infrastructure are not exploited to advance interests against those of the United States of America and New Jersey," Sherrill said.