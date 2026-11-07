Germany cannot provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems for now, defense minister says

Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems for the time being, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Berliner Morgenpost, Focus reported on Nov. 7.

Berlin has already delivered several Patriot systems and a large number of missiles to Ukraine, but further transfers could leave Germany vulnerable, Pistorius said.

"Anything we give now cannot be replaced for the time being, which would create gaps (in our defenses) that we cannot responsibly accept," the minister was quoted as saying. "We cannot do more right now."

Pistorius called on other countries to increase their contributions to Ukraine's air defenses, adding that the issue would be discussed at the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in mid-November.

The minister also said that Russia was suffering heavy losses on the battlefield, estimating its casualties at 30,000 to 40,000 troops per month, while making little territorial progress.

The remarks come as Ukraine faces continued Russian strikes against its energy infrastructure and a shortage of air defense interceptors ahead of winter.

On Nov. 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky met Pistorius in Berlin to discuss accelerating deliveries of German-made PAC-2 missiles for Patriot systems.

Zelensky said Ukraine had a substantial contract to purchase the missiles over the next two years, but faster deliveries were needed to protect the country from Russian attacks.