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Germany cannot provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems for now, defense minister says

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by Olena Goncharova
Germany cannot provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems for now, defense minister says
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius presents the German military strategy at a press conference in Berlin on April 22, 2026. (Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems for the time being, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Berliner Morgenpost, Focus reported on Nov. 7.

Berlin has already delivered several Patriot systems and a large number of missiles to Ukraine, but further transfers could leave Germany vulnerable, Pistorius said.

"Anything we give now cannot be replaced for the time being, which would create gaps (in our defenses) that we cannot responsibly accept," the minister was quoted as saying. "We cannot do more right now."

Pistorius called on other countries to increase their contributions to Ukraine's air defenses, adding that the issue would be discussed at the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in mid-November.

The minister also said that Russia was suffering heavy losses on the battlefield, estimating its casualties at 30,000 to 40,000 troops per month, while making little territorial progress.

The remarks come as Ukraine faces continued Russian strikes against its energy infrastructure and a shortage of air defense interceptors ahead of winter.

On Nov. 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky met Pistorius in Berlin to discuss accelerating deliveries of German-made PAC-2 missiles for Patriot systems.

Zelensky said Ukraine had a substantial contract to purchase the missiles over the next two years, but faster deliveries were needed to protect the country from Russian attacks.

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GermanyUkrainePatriot Air Defense SystemMissilesBoris Pistorius
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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