General Staff: Russia has lost 694,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 694,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 31.

This number includes 1,310 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,156 tanks, 18,450 armored fighting vehicles, 27,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,013 artillery systems, 1,243 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,063 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.