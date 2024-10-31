Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 694,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2024 8:31 AM 1 min read
DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - 30 JUL: Ukrainian soldiers fire D-30 artillery in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, 30 July 2024. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 694,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 31.

This number includes 1,310 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,156 tanks, 18,450 armored fighting vehicles, 27,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,013 artillery systems, 1,243 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,063 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says
″...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 ‘Bohdana’ artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:48 AM

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says.

"...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
4:18 AM

Ukraine could join Union by late 2029, EU official says.

The European Commission has recently praised Ukraine’s progress on critical reforms, including those related to the rule of law, judicial system, and anti-corruption measures, though it emphasizes that further reforms are still required.
3:28 PM

Kremlin denies Russia-Ukraine talks on halting energy strikes.

The denial comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are resuming discussions about halting the strikes on each other's energy infrastructure after the talks abruptly ended in August following Ukraine's Kursk incursion.
3:08 PM

Slovak PM interviewed by top Russian propagandist.

Talking to the propagandist sanctioned by Western countries, the prime minister of a NATO and EU member country discussed several topics, including the Nord Stream pipeline explosions and the supposed Western fatigue over the support of Ukraine.
