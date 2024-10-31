Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Bohdana, Denmark
Edit post

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says

by Olena Goncharova October 31, 2024 6:48 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's domestically-produced Bohdana self-propelled howitzer (Ukraine’s Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is now producing nearly 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery units monthly.

In a video address on Oct. 30 following his visit to the Ukraine-Nordic Summit, Zelensky highlighted the success of the "Danish model," a partnership that enables Ukraine to secure funding from allies specifically for its defense production.

"...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas," Zelensky explained.

Denmark became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.

"And there’s more to come: shells, equipment, drones – everything we need. My gratitude goes out to everyone assisting us," the president added.

The 2S22 Bohdana is a truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer with a 42-kilometer firing range. Its "shoot and scoot" capability provides a significant advantage over towed artillery. Unlike towed guns, which are vulnerable to enemy detection after firing and require time-consuming relocation, the Bohdana can quickly move after firing, enhancing its survivability on the battlefield.

18 Bohdana howitzers delivered to Ukraine, courtesy of Denmark — here’s what they can do
Ukraine’s artillery capabilities have received a welcome boost with the news that 18 domestically-made Bohdana howitzers financed by Denmark have been handed over to the Ukrainian military. The purchase of the artillery units is part of a Danish-Ukrainian agreement that donates arms to Kyiv via dir…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Editors' Picks

