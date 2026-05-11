Breaking: Zelensky's former second-in-command, Yermak, charged in major corruption probe

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's former chief of staff has been charged with laundering money as part of a sweeping corruption investigation, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said in a statement.

Although not named in SAPO's statement, the chief of staff in question is Andriy Yermak, a source in law enforcement familiar with the case told the Kyiv Independent.

"I will comment after the investigation is over," Yermak told journalists soon after being charged.

Yermak has been under investigation in a probe into a $100 million corruption scheme centered around the state nuclear monopoly Energoatom. The Energoatom probe, launched last year, is the biggest corruption investigation of Zelensky's tenure.

Nine suspects were already charged in the Energoatom case, among them Timur Mindich, a close Zelensky associate, ex-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Suspects in the Energoatom case allegedly gave money to Chernyshov for the construction of high-end houses near Kyiv, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent.

One of the luxury houses near Kyiv financed through the Energoatom corruption scheme was meant for Yermak, the source added.

The President's Office and Yermak did not respond to requests for comment.

The corruption scandal Volodymyr Zelensky won’t confront When it comes to Ukraine’s largest corruption scandal, President Volodymyr Zelensky prefers to remain tight-lipped. Recent leaks, published by journalists and lawmakers over the past week, indicate that the largest corruption scandal affecting Zelensky’s inner circle has expanded beyond the energy sector. It now reportedly implicates the banking and defense industries, with attention also centered on the construction of four luxury homes near Kyiv. A man named “Vova,” a short form of Volodymyr The Kyiv Independent Kateryna Denisova

Ukraine’s anti-corruption chief caught between pressure to halt probes and expectations to go further Over the past year, a string of scandals has pushed Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption agency into the spotlight. After surviving a government power grab in July, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposed a $100 million corruption scheme involving several ministers and a former business partner of the president. Parliament has not been spared, with around 50 lawmakers now charged or on trial in cases brought by the bureau. Four years into Russia’s full-scale war, Ukrain The Kyiv Independent Oleg Sukhov