EU disburses close to 3 billion euros of defense money to Ukraine ahead of leaders summit

The EU disbursed 2.86 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in military support to Ukraine on Oct. 14 as part of the bloc's 90 billion-euro ($100 billion) support loan for Kyiv.

"With today's 2.86 billion euro disbursement, we keep addressing Ukraine's most urgent operational needs," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The funding will go towards drones, air defense systems, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, and ammunition, reads a European Commission press statement.

"As Russia stalls on the front lines, it continues to escalate its aerial attacks — cruelly targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Europe's steadfast support matters more than ever to help Ukraine protect its skies," von der Leyen said.

The disbursement lands one day before EU leaders are set to meet for a two-day summit, which President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend.

"Ukraine will be front and center at this week's European Council," von der Leyen said after an Oct. 11 call with Zelensky.

The latest disbursement was also previewed as a result of that call, with Zelensky thanking von der Leyen for the payment in a Telegram post.

"These funds will strengthen us," Zelensky said.

The latest announcement follows a previous disbursement of 1.24 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in defense support on Oct. 7, and further disbursements from the EU are expected until the end of the year.

Within the EU's 90 billion euro loan, 28.3 billion euros ($31.7 billion) were earmarked for Ukraine's defense needs in 2026, of which 18.26 billion euros ($20.44 billion) have now been disbursed.

Ukraine's plans for how to spend the remaining 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) have already been approved by the EU; all that is required is for Kyiv to send the receipts for sign-off by Brussels.