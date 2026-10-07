EU provides Ukraine 1.2 billion euros for drones and missiles

The European Commission announced the disbursement of 1.24 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of defense support to Ukraine on Oct. 7, part of the bloc's 90 billion euro support loan ($100 billion) for Kyiv.

"Today's disbursement will help strengthen Ukraine's defense industry. And Ukraine's ability to defend itself. To protect people and infrastructure," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a press statement.

"The money will be spent on drones, drone interceptors, drone ammunition, and missiles manufactured by Ukrainian entities," reads the press release.

The EU's 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, approved in April 2026, was intended to provide two-thirds of Kyiv's financial and defense needs until the end of 2027.

In 2026, 28.3 billion euros ($31.7 billion) was earmarked for defense, and Ukraine's plans for how to spend that money have all been submitted and approved by Brussels.

With the Oct. 7 disbursement, 15.4 billion euros ($17.2 billion) of the 28.3 billion euros remain to be paid out, pending Kyiv's submission of receipts, which Brussels then needs to cross-check.

For example, Kyiv has yet to submit receipts for the purchase of Patriot PAC-3 ballistic missile interceptors, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent.

The EU gave permission for Ukraine to buy U.S. made Patriot interceptor missiles in September.

"For the rest of 2026, Ukraine still has 32.5 billion euros ($36.4 billion) available in financial support," reads the EU's press release.

In addition to the defense funding that remains to be disbursed, the sum also includes 17.1 billion euros ($19.1 billion) of budgetary support that Kyiv will receive in exchange for carrying out political and economic reforms.