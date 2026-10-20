Almost 46,000 foreigners have signed contracts with Russian army since 2022, Ukraine says

A total of 45,959 foreigners have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Oct. 20.

These foreigners came from 151 countries and unrecognized territories, according to the Ukrainian state agency.

Russia has been recruiting foreigners to join its armed forces by luring individuals into signing a contract in exchange for Russian citizenship and monetary compensation. Many have been sent to the front lines in Ukraine, facing death or capture.

This year, the Kremlin has significantly increased its recruitment of foreigners into its army, with 16,168 individuals already identified in the first nine months of 2026.

This surpasses the total number of foreign recruits in 2025, according to the Coordination Headquarters.

The agency estimates that Russia aims to recruit up to 18,500 foreigners by the end of the year. With the current pace, the number of new soldiers could reach about 21,500.

The report revealed that most recruits come from Russia-friendly countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Belarus.

Other recruits come from Africa and Latin American countries: 1,449 citizens of Colombia, 699 of Burundi, 530 of Zimbabwe, and 503 of Peru signed contracts as of Oct. 1, 2026.

Further survey findings revealed that 46.7% of recruits signed the contract to obtain Russian citizenship, while 28% were unaware they would be sent into combat.

Almost half, 48.8%, were taken prisoner by Ukraine's Armed Forces after being wounded, while 79% want to return to Russia during a prisoner exchange.

Data was gathered by a project within the Coordination Headquarters, "I Want to Live," intended for Russian soldiers who wish to surrender.