Over the past week, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with over 1,960 attack drones, 1,600 guided aerial bombs, and 8 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 29.

"The Russians are trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to attack energy infrastructure and other critical facilities," Zelensky said.

In a bid to sow chaos and hurt Ukrainian morale, Russian energy attacks have caused widespread blackouts and water outages across the nation as temperatures decrease.

Since September, Russia has carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting not only power plants but also high-voltage substations and transmission lines, according to the Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

In the past week, Russian forces struck substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions, Zelensky said.

On Nov. 22, Ukraine announced a halt to electricity exports after a Russian attack damaged energy infrastructure.

On Nov. 28, Zelensky signed a decree enforcing winter protection measures determined by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, including restrictions on media coverage of critical infrastructure attacked by Russian forces.



In addition to energy strikes, Russian drones and missiles continued to cause civilian deaths across the nation. Overnight on Nov. 29, Russian attacks killed at least three people and injured at least 25 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

As air defense shortages and speed caps on military Starlink systems continue to stifle Ukraine's defense capabilities, Zelensky emphasized the importance of securing additional financial and defense packages.

In a video address later on Nov. 29, Zelensky detailed plans to secure additional defense resources, including interceptor missiles, from nations that have promised assistance.

"Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and other designated officials are to reach out to those who have not yet delivered their respective support packages," Zelensky said. "I expect a report by this evening—based on discussions held today with our partners—regarding when the interceptors from the relevant aid packages will be delivered to Ukraine."

The president also warned that new intelligence from Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) indicates that Moscow is planning new attacks on Ukrainian energy sites as it continues to produce and stockpile ballistic missiles.