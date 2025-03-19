46% of Americans think US support for Ukraine is insufficient, poll finds

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly half of Americans believe the U.S. is not doing enough to support Ukraine, while two-thirds would favor increased military aid if Russia violates a potential ceasefire, according to a Gallup poll published on March 18.

The survey comes as the Trump administration has yet to approve any new aid packages for Kyiv as it seeks to restore ties with Moscow. The weapons currently flowing to Ukraine were authorized under the former Biden administration.

According to the poll, 46% of Americans believe Washington is not providing sufficient assistance to Ukraine — 16% more than in December. Meanwhile, the number of those who think U.S. support is excessive (30%) or sufficient (23%) has decreased.

Among Democrats, 79% believe the U.S. should be doing more, compared to 46% of independents and just 12% of Republicans.

Analysts attribute this shift to U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to the war. The poll was conducted from March 3 to 11, following the failed White House talks between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky and Washington's announcement of a pause in military aid.

The highest recorded dissatisfaction with U.S. support for Ukraine was 38% in August 2022. Now, 53% of Americans say the U.S. should back Ukraine until all its territories are restored, even if it takes time. This position is held by 82% of Democrats, 54% of independents, and 22% of Republicans.

Regarding the proposed ceasefire, 79% of respondents fear Russia will violate the agreement, and 70% believe any deal could favor Moscow.

If Russia breaks the truce, 64% of Americans would support an increase in military aid to Ukraine, 42% would back airstrikes on Russian military facilities in Ukraine, and 30% would favor deploying U.S. troops.

Trump said during a meeting with Zelensky in Washington on Feb. 28 that security guarantees for Ukraine would be Europe's responsibility.

Rising support for Ukraine among the American public could pressure the Trump administration to shift its policy, mainly if Russia violates a possible ceasefire, analysts said.

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on March 13 found that 56% of Americans believe Trump is "too closely aligned" with Russia amid his administration's evolving foreign policy.