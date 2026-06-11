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Ukraine confirms strike on Crimea's Armiansk bridge that hit 50 Russian military vehicles

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine confirms strike on Crimea's Armiansk bridge that hit 50 Russian military vehicles
A screenshot of a video showcasing the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on the occupied Armiansk bridge linking the Crimean peninsula and mainland Ukraine on June 11, 2026. (1st Separate Assault Regiment/X)

Ukraine confirmed a strike that destroyed 50 military vehicles on the Russian-occupied Armiansk bridge linking Crimea with mainland Ukraine, the 1st Separate Assault Regiment Da Vinci reported June 11.

The confirmed strike put the bridge out of commission, and additional assaults are not needed, the Da Vinci Regiment said, adding that "the enemy's important logistical route is completely paralyzed."

The military vehicles that were struck in the mission were loaded with ammunition and fuel to be used near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Regiment said.

Overnight, local authorities and monitoring channels reported that Ukraine struck military targets in Russian-occupied Crimea, including several bridges, as multiple explosions were reported across the peninsula.

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A map of Russian-occupied Crimea. (The Kyiv Independent)

The Ukrainian strikes hit bridges near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Myrne, a road bridge on the Perekop–Armiansk route, and a bridge near the village of Stavky, Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed head of occupied Kherson Oblast, said earlier.

Ukraine's attacks on bridges in Crimea are part of an evolving campaign aimed at disrupting Russian logistics, which are used to transport fuel, weapons, and other supplies to Russian forces in the occupied territories.

Kyiv aims to isolate occupied Crimea from Russia by disrupting key military supply routes to the peninsula, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Madyar," said in an interview published by Reuters on June 11.

"We will isolate Crimea in the near future," Brovdi said from a command post near the front line.

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CrimeaCrimean BridgeRussian-occupied UkraineAttacks on RussiaLogistics
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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