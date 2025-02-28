Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Zelensky, Trump get into heated argument while speaking with journalists in Oval Office

by Oleksiy Sorokin February 28, 2025 7:26 PM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president (L), and US President Donald Trump, (R), during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U, Feb. 28, 2025. (Jim Lo / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 45-minute-long press briefing in the Oval Office that ended in a heated argument about American aid to Ukraine.

The scuffle began following Zelensky's answer to one of the questions in which he said "God bless you won't have a war." Trump quickly responded saying "You don't know that, don't tell us what we feel."

"It's going to make great television," Trump said after the argument.

Zelensky met Trump in Washington on Feb. 28 as the two leaders are expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

Trump shook Zelensky's hand as they stood before journalists, remaining silent as questions were shouted their way.

Zelensky's visit was preceded by weeks of tense negotiations as Ukraine rejected the initial two draft proposals, presenting them as one-sided obligations for Ukraine without any security commitments on Washington's side.

The long-debated agreement establishes a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Author: Oleksiy Sorokin
