US to 'immediately' resume security assistance, intelligence sharing to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova March 11, 2025 8:29 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) attends talks between the US and Ukraine hosted by the Saudis on March 11, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine's Presidential Office announced on March 11.

The statement follows talks between Ukraine and the U.S. in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. has suspended military aid and intelligence to Ukraine after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the White House that ended in a heated argument.

The freeze on military aid has drawn criticism even from members of Trump's own party. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that pulling aid from Ukraine in the midst of Russia's war would "be worse than Afghanistan."

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz confirmed during a joint press conference in Jeddah that Washington will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine under the so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program.

The delegations also discussed the essential role of humanitarian efforts in achieving peace, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

The delegates will determine the composition of their negotiating teams to begin further negotiations to achieve a sustainable peace that will ensure Ukraine's long-term security, the Presidential Office's statement read.

Kyiv is also ready to accept Washington's proposal to immediately implement a temporary, 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement. Ukraine is ready to take such a step only if Russia adheres to the terms of the ceasefire in the same way.

Investigation: We tried to buy American chips as a Russian defense manufacturer — and it worked
Despite bans put in place by the U.S. and Europe on the supply of electronic components to Russia, dozens of Russian microelectronics suppliers continue to obtain and resell imported chips to Russian arms manufacturers successfully. Without these Western chips, Russia would not be able to produce k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates are starting their talks in Jeddah on March 11, launching a meeting that will likely have a major impact on Washington's future support for Kyiv and any effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
