BREAKING: Trump halts military aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official told Bloomberg on March 3, escalating pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky mere days after a heated exchange in the Oval Office cast doubt on U.S. support for Kyiv.

According to the official, all U.S. military assistance to Ukraine is on hold until Trump determines that Ukrainian leaders are making a genuine effort toward peace.

The pause affects not only future aid but also weapons already in transit, including shipments on aircraft and ships, as well as equipment awaiting transfer in Poland.

The decision follows a contentious meeting between Trump and Zelensky, where disagreements over military aid and Ukraine’s strategic stance fueled tensions.

Following the meeting, Trump said that Zelensky "is not ready for peace."

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social on Feb. 28.

The White House has not specified what steps Ukraine must take to restore the flow of military aid, leaving uncertainty over the timeline and conditions for its resumption.