The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Russia, Military aid, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

BREAKING: Trump halts military aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

by Olena Goncharova March 4, 2025 2:00 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official told Bloomberg on March 3, escalating pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky mere days after a heated exchange in the Oval Office cast doubt on U.S. support for Kyiv.

According to the official, all U.S. military assistance to Ukraine is on hold until Trump determines that Ukrainian leaders are making a genuine effort toward peace.

The pause affects not only future aid but also weapons already in transit, including shipments on aircraft and ships, as well as equipment awaiting transfer in Poland.

6 silver linings of the Trump-Zelensky showdown
The ambush by hired hand U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House Oval Office at high noon on Feb. 28 made for great theater, more 24-hour TV than diplomacy. At first, it seemed like an absolute disaster for President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine, potentially risking the withdrawal
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

The decision follows a contentious meeting between Trump and Zelensky, where disagreements over military aid and Ukraine’s strategic stance fueled tensions.

Following the meeting, Trump said that Zelensky "is not ready for peace."

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social on Feb. 28.

The White House has not specified what steps Ukraine must take to restore the flow of military aid, leaving uncertainty over the timeline and conditions for its resumption.

‘We need to get the U.S. back on track:’ Ukrainian businesses, economists react to mineral deal failure
An agreement on Ukraine’s natural resources collapsed after a heated argument in the Oval Office on Feb. 28 between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, casting doubt on the deal’s future. Following weeks of tough negotiations, Kyiv…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.