Ukraine's security guarantees are Europe's responsibility, Trump tells Zelensky

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 28, 2025 7:16 PM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president (L), and US President Donald Trump, (R), during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U, Feb. 28, 2025. (Jim Lo / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 28 during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington that security guarantees for Ukraine would be Europe's responsibility.

Trump said he wants to finalize the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia first, emphasizing that security guarantees are only a minor part of the issue.

"I know that France is going to (provide guarantees), I know the U.K. is going to… But we would have security in a different form. We would have workers there… digging," Trump said as the two leaders are expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
