Ukraine's security guarantees are Europe's responsibility, Trump tells Zelensky

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 28 during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington that security guarantees for Ukraine would be Europe's responsibility.

Trump said he wants to finalize the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia first, emphasizing that security guarantees are only a minor part of the issue.

"I know that France is going to (provide guarantees), I know the U.K. is going to… But we would have security in a different form. We would have workers there… digging," Trump said as the two leaders are expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.