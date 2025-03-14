The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Polls, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Majority of Americans believe Trump 'too closely aligned' with Russia, poll finds

by Dmytro Basmat March 14, 2025 6:29 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) looks at U.S. President Donald Trump during the welcoming ceremony before the G20 Summit's Plenary Meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 30, 2018. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 56% of Americans believe that U.S. President Donald Trump is "too closely aligned" with Russia amid shifting U.S. foreign policy, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on March 13 found.

A total of 40% of respondents disagreed with the statement, the poll showed, while 4% chose not to answer.

Since taking office, Trump has distanced the U.S. from its traditional role as Ukraine’s primary supporter, instead questioning Kyiv’s commitment to peace and implying that Ukraine shares blame for the ongoing war.

Those agreeing with the statement were split heavily along partisan lines, with 89% of Democrats and just 27% of Republicans agreeing that Trump  is "too closely aligned" with Russia.

Trump’s recent stance on Ukraine, including his public rebuke of President Volodymyr Zelensky and short-lived halt on U.S. military aid to Kyiv, has drawn praise from Russian officials while raising concerns among European allies.

His administration’s position has prompted Russian officials to express optimism about a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television on March 3 that "the new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations," calling the shift a positive development that "largely aligns" with Moscow's interests.

Since taking office Trump has called for Ukraine to sign a mineral resource deal with the United States. The deal was derailed after a spat between Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Feb. 28.

Despite the complexities of the deal, a plurality of Americans, or 44%, said they support Trump's plan of "conditioning U.S. military support for Ukraine on the U.S. getting a share of Ukraine's mineral wealth."

The poll was conducted online among 1,422 U.S. adults between March 11-12 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Ukraine war latest: Russia needs war, Zelensky says in response to Putin’s preconditions for ceasefire
Key developments on March 13: * ‘Russia needs war,’ Zelensky says in response to Putin’s preconditions for ceasefire * Russia claims to retake Sudzha; Ukraine hasn’t confirmed * Ukrainian drones strike covert UAV plant in western Russia, sources claim * Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear pla…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk



Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

12:13 AM

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments.

The Trump administration has toughened sanction on Russia's oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.