The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Children deportation, Russia abducting Ukrainian children, Vladimir Putin, Russian war crimes
Edit post

Trump administration cuts funding for initiative tracking Russian abductions of Ukrainian children, WP reports

by Olena Goncharova March 19, 2025 6:46 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Children look at their school partially destroyed by a Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast on July 13, 2022. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration has ended U.S. government funding for an initiative that tracked Russian war crimes, including the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, the Washington Post (WP) reported on March 18.

The program, led by Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab under the State Department’s Conflict Observatory, collected biometric data and satellite imagery to document Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children. Researchers lost access to the database last month after officials terminated the contract, cutting off critical evidence from investigators pursuing war crimes cases, the WP reported.

Lawmakers are alarmed that the research lab’s database may have been permanently deleted, jeopardizing efforts to locate the children and hold those responsible accountable.

A group of U.S. representatives, including Democrat Greg Landsman, warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio that losing the data would have "devastating consequences," according to a copy of the letter obtained by the WP.

The database, which contained detailed dossiers on thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, was being transferred to Europol to support international prosecutions. However, the funding cut blocked that process.

No more lost territory, return of deported children — Kyiv names red lines for peace deal, Independent reports
“It is not reasonable to demand that, for example, Zaporizhzhia or Kherson be fully handed over — that sounds like a f*** off to us,” a high-level Ukrainian official said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

The Observatory’s research has been a key source of evidence for international investigations. It contributed to multiple reports on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and played a role in securing six International Criminal Court (ICC) indictments, including the 2023 arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

The ICC accused them of overseeing the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, an act Ukraine considers an attempt to erase their national identity.

Despite Moscow’s claims that it relocates children from combat zones for their safety, Ukraine and human rights groups argue that Russia is systematically adopting and indoctrinating them.

Putin even signed a decree in 2022, making it easier for Russian families to adopt Ukrainian children. The Observatory’s reports identified at least 35,000 children affected by these forced transfers, with researchers insisting that their findings are crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to bring them home.

The Ukrainian government has managed to return 1,240 children so far, according to the Ukrainian national database "Children of War."

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.