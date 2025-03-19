2 Sumy Oblast hospitals hit by drones hours after Putin agrees to halt energy grid attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

A hospital in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy and another in the town of Krasnopillia were hit by drones during a series of attacks on Ukraine, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Vladimir Putin of de facto rejecting a ceasefire.

No casualties were reported following the Sumy Oblast strikes at the time of publication. First responders have been dispatched to the sites of the attacks.

This came after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Russian president, in which Putin had agreed to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Kremlin had announced that Putin had given immediate orders to cease such attacks.

However, shortly after the call, air raid sirens blared, and explosions rocked Ukraine.

Zelensky confirmed the strikes targeted civilian infrastructure. Local reports indicated that power infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast's Slovyansk was damaged, causing partial blackouts.

According to Zelensky, over 40 Russian drones were launched in the assault.

"It is precisely such night attacks by Russia that destroy our energy systems, our infrastructure, the normal life of Ukrainians. And the fact that this night was no exception shows that pressure must continue on Russia for the sake of peace," he said.

"Today, Putin de facto rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire. It would be right for the world to reject in response any attempts by Putin to drag out the war,” the president said.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.