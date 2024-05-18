Zelensky: Ukraine only has 25% of needed air defense capabilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine only has 25% of the air defense capabilities it needs to adequately repel Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with AFP on May 17.

Kyiv has been urging its partners to send additional air defense systems as Russia intensifies its strikes against Ukrainian population centers and infrastructure.

Ukraine would need 25 Patriot systems or their equivalents to protect the country, Zelensky said earlier.

Ukraine also needs over 100 advanced aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, to counter Russia's air power, the president told AFP.

"As for the aircraft, I say this openly, so that Russia does not have air superiority, our fleet should have 120 to 130 modern aircraft," Zelensky added.

Ukraine could prevent Russia from occupying the city of Kharkiv with two additional Patriot anti-air systems, according to Zelensky.

Russian forces launches new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

Kyiv is believed to operate at least three Patriot systems and associated equipment provided by the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands. Berlin pledged in April to send one additional system.

Ukraine should receive another IRIS-T system from Germany in May.

European allies are also working on plans to send additional air defenses to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing unnamed sources.