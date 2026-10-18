Zelensky reveals how many Russian attacks have followed Trump's energy ceasefire

Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy and oil and gas facilities 76 times since U.S. President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between the two countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 18.

The attacks have continued despite Trump's announcement, as the U.S. president has so far avoided confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin over the violations while pressuring Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil facilities, claiming they are driving up global oil prices.

"Tens of thousands of families are without power," Zelensky said.

"The Russians are trying to cause a blackout... And the U.S. needs to see that Russia is not making any concessions in response to the lifting of sanctions or agreements."

"It is Russia that must face pressure to give peace a chance," he added.

Trump unilaterally announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Oct. 11 without specifying its scope, taking Ukrainian officials by surprise.

Zelensky has said Ukraine is ready to adhere to a comprehensive energy truce, provided Russia does the same. He also noted that Ukrainian forces had refrained from attacking Russian refineries for several consecutive days following Trump's announcement.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid have nevertheless continued, while the Kremlin has declined to make any commitments to the proposed truce.

Despite the continued strikes, Trump has declined to blame Moscow for violating the ceasefire while increasing pressure on Kyiv. His administration has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and military aid unless Ukraine halts its attacks.

Ukraine has targeted Russian energy facilities and export infrastructure to disrupt a key source of funding for Moscow's war effort. Russia, meanwhile, has attacked Ukrainian power plants and substations, seeking to deprive civilians of electricity and heating.

The Kremlin said Oct. 14 the scope of Trump's energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine had not been specified, as Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid continued.