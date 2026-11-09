Zelensky seeks India's assistance in peace efforts ahead of Russia talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 9 he held a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the latest diplomatic developments, as Kyiv heads for a new round of peace talks with Moscow.

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. will meet in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11 to discuss a path toward ending the war, an effort that has been effectively in a deadlock since February.

"It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end," Zelensky said on X.

"Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea," he continued, adding that India is ready to help mediate the establishment of food corridors.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance in the war, calling for a diplomatic resolution while bolstering trade ties with Russia and emerging as one of Moscow's leading oil buyers.

More recently, India has sought to adopt a more active role in efforts to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, now ongoing for almost five years.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Kyiv on Sept. 3, where he reportedly pitched a ceasefire proposal that would include a pause in strikes against energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping — largely mirroring proposals already discussed by Kyiv and Washington.

Days later, Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, where he "reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward in resolving conflicts."