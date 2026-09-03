War against Ukraine can't be resolved by halting Russian oil purchases, Indian FM says

Stopping purchases of Russian oil will not help end Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Sept. 3 during his first visit to Kyiv.

India remains Russia's second-largest buyer of crude, only behind China. Purchases of Russian oil from the two countries provided Moscow with a major source of revenue since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022, helping finance the ongoing war.

Speaking at a briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar said he believes solutions to Russia's war "won't emerge from the battlefield" and India is ready to contribute to efforts to end it.

He said ensuring fuel supplies for India's 1.4 billion people is a challenge, adding that he respects Ukraine's position on Russian oil purchases, but expects the same respect for India's position.

"This conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not dissolve because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals..." the Indian minister said.

"This conflict will be solved by dialogue, by diplomacy, by negotiations. And that is why it is something we would encourage."

Last August, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports over the country's energy trade with Russia, bringing the total levy to 50%. The tariffs were later reduced to 18%, while Washington has pushed India to replace Russian oil with Venezuelan crude.

The U.S. House is expected to vote later this September on a bill that could impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries among the top five buyers of Russian oil or gas, including India and China.