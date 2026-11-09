Europe to attend Ukraine peace talks as Kyiv's delegation heads to Abu Dhabi

Editor's note: The story has been updated with comments by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and Ukraine's intelligence chief Rustem Umerov.

Europe will be represented by officials from leading national governments, NATO, and the EU at the Nov. 10 negotiations on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, a senior EU diplomat has confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that "the Europeans will be well-represented, and France will be in Abu Dhabi," in a Nov. 8 interview.

"The EU will be present alongside our partners," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a press statement on Nov. 9.

The EU diplomat confirmed to Kyiv Independent that the bloc would be represented alongside NATO and national security advisers from the E3 countries — France, Germany, and the U.K. — but said the exact format remains "unclear."

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Abu Dhabi talks, said that Italy would also be at the table.

The list of individuals seems to match what has previously been called "the Miami Format," where the EU is primarily represented by Bjoern Seibert, who serves as von der Leyen's Head of Cabinet.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has seemingly denied Europe's involvement in the Abu Dhabi negotiations, stressing that the peace talks would take place in a trilateral format.

"What will happen in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States," Peskov told reporters when asked about the possibility of Europe's participation.

Umerov has clarified that Kyiv's delegation would hold separate meetings with European partners in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the trilateral format involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.

"It is crucial to maintain close cooperation with all of our key partners, to coordinate our position and next steps in the negotiations," Umerov said as the Ukrainian delegation was already en route to Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine has supported the idea of European involvement in peace negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 6 that "issues concerning Europe's security must be discussed with the participation of European nations, all of which equally deserve guaranteed security."

However, the sheer number of meetings and plurality of representatives drew public frustration from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who ensured the subject would be added to the agenda when EU leaders meet in Ireland on Nov. 13.

Also unclear is the role of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who has held a flurry of phone calls with Zelensky, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Abu Dhabi peace talks are expected to take place Nov. 10-11, with the Kremlin saying it will send senior diplomats and military officials.