Zelensky says more SBU personnel decisions coming after senior officials dismissed over criminal gang involvement

More personnel decisions are coming in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) after senior officials were dismissed for alleged involvement with criminal gangs, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Nov. 7.

"Unfortunately, this week brought very different news about the SBU — frankly, disturbing, truly disgraceful, absolutely unacceptable things. And there have already been dismissals within the Security Service of Ukraine over this, and further personnel decisions will follow," he said.

On Nov. 5, Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies charged five members of an alleged criminal group involved in protecting scam call centers, drug trafficking, and counterfeiting foreign currency in a case implicating senior law enforcement officials.

Suspects working in law enforcement include police officials and senior members of the SBU, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

The criminal ring involving a group known as Khimprom has already begun operations in Poland and plans to begin selling synthetic drugs in Germany, Zelensky said.

Ukraine needs the support of allies to resolve the matter, with Kyiv officials already holding talks with the U.S., he added.

"I know we need our partners' support to make that happen, particularly regarding this so-called Khimprom group. We have already discussed this with the United States at the appropriate level."

The alleged leaders of the criminal groups have been identified by the media as Andrii Osipov and Yehor Burkin.

In recordings published by NABU, the two were referred to as "Criminal" and "Mexican," respectively. Russian-born Burkin is reportedly the founder of the transnational drug ring known as Khimprom.

On Nov. 4, NABU released tapes that feature suspects contemplating physical attacks against Ukrainian journalist Denys Bihus in retaliation for his media outlet's investigations into illegal businesses.

In September, investigations also brought down then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who fled the country afterwards.