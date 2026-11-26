Key developments on Nov. 26:

North Korea pauses military aid to Russia, Ukrainian intelligence says

Ukraine strikes 2 Russian oil facilities, air field in Volgograd Oblast, General Staff confirms

Russia prepares new mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelensky says

Zelensky appoints new commander of Ukraine's Support Forces

North Korea has temporarily suspended its military aid to Russia following a diplomatic dispute over Russia's approach to South Korea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Nov. 26.

HUR said tensions began to escalate in October after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko reportedly offered to help ease tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. In response, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reportedly said in late October that Rudenko's remarks were inconsistent with the two countries' alliance and demanded clarification of Moscow's policy toward South Korea, according to HUR.

HUR alleged that Choe then announced a temporary suspension of military support for Moscow, reportedly on the personal orders of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The measures include barring Russian military transport aircraft from North Korean airspace and halting deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and artillery shells, HUR said.

North Korea was also holding off on a Russian request to expand its troop contingent in Russia from 8,500 to 50,000 soldiers, according to HUR.

read also How Ukraine angered South Korea — and why it matters

Ukraine strikes 2 Russian oil facilities, air field in Volgograd Oblast, General Staff confirms

Ukrainian forces struck a Transneft oil transportation and storage facility in the Republic of Bashkortostan, an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai, and the Marinovka airfield in Volgograd Oblast overnight, Ukrainian authorities confirmed on Nov. 26.

The General Staff said it recorded a strike on an oil tank and that a fire broke out at the Subkhankulovo linear production and dispatching station in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan.

The station is a Transneft facility that pumps oil from Western Siberia and Bashkortostan, according to the General Staff.

Later on Nov. 26, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said its forces had struck the Slavyansk-ECO refinery with long-range drones overnight while the facility was undergoing repairs following an earlier attack. The strike hit key production facilities, a tank farm, and transport pipelines, sparking a fire at the refinery, according to HUR.

The refinery has an annual processing capacity of up to 5.2 million metric tons of oil and produces gasoline, diesel, and fuel oil, which Russia uses, among other purposes, to supply its armed forces, HUR said.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Marinovka airfield in Volgograd Oblast overnight with Neptune missiles, the General Staff reported. The airfield is the base for some of Russia's Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Russia prepares new mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelensky says

Russia is finalizing preparations for a new large-scale attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Nov. 26.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is planning strikes on Ukraine's energy and logistics infrastructure, as well as other critical infrastructure supporting daily life in communities across the country, Zelensky said.

The warning followed a meeting on Ukraine's energy supply, Zelensky said. The president added that the situation was particularly difficult in Dnipro, the surrounding Dnipro district, and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where repair crews were working around the clock.

Zelensky also said ongoing repair work in Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as in Konotop and elsewhere in Sumy Oblast.

Zelensky appoints new commander of Ukraine's Support Forces



President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Dmytro Tkachenko as commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, according to a decree published on the Presidential Office's website on Nov. 26.

The Support Forces are a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces comprising five components: engineering troops, radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, geospatial support, hydrometeorological support, and canine services.

Tkachenko replaces Major General Dmytro Hereha, who led the Support Forces from Aug. 9, 2021, to March 4, 2024, and again from May 9, 2024, to Nov. 26, 2026.

Tkachenko holds the rank of brigadier general and previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Joint Forces Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces.



