President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Dmytro Tkachenko as commander of Ukraine’s Support Forces, according to a decree published on the Presidential Office's website on Nov. 26.

The Support Forces are a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces comprising five components: engineering troops, radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, geospatial support, hydrometeorological support, and canine services.

Tkachenko replaces Major General Dmytro Hereha, who led the Support Forces from Aug. 9, 2021, to March 4, 2024, and again from May 9, 2024, to Nov. 26, 2026.

Tkachenko holds the rank of brigadier general and previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Joint Forces Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Mykhailo Drapatyi, who was appointed commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces on July 22, 2026, following the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, previously headed the Joint Forces.

Since taking up his new post, Drapatyi has brought new faces into key military positions, despite early reports that the Presidential Office had obstructed his personnel requests.

His appointments include Serhii Sobko as deputy commander-in-chief, Sviatoslav Zaiets as commander of the Ground Forces, and former Unmanned Systems Forces commander Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi as head of the Ukrainian Marines.