BREAKING: Trump holds phone calls with Zelensky, Putin ahead of G7 summit

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 14, the President's Office told reporters shortly after the conversation.

On the same day, the Kremlin reported that Trump also held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The call to Zelensky took place at 5 p.m. Kyiv time and lasted about 30 minutes, during which Zelensky congratulated Trump on his 80th birthday, according to the President's Office. The two leaders also discussed Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and prospects for a peace settlement.

"It wasn't just congratulations — we discussed many key topics: about the war, its roots, diplomatic opportunities, and the positions of our partners. We talked at length. In great detail," Zelensky said after the call.

Zelensky described his conversation as "wonderful" and said he and Trump agreed to continue discussing ideas for peace at the upcoming G7 summit.

"We discussed what could help bring peace closer now, and I informed the President about the latest developments on the battlefield and how our position has strengthened," Zelensky said.

"We agreed to discuss more during our meeting at the G7 summit. We have some good ideas that could help bring peace closer and protect lives."

read also Leaked Kremlin reports predict rising dissatisfaction with Putin, Zelensky claims

After speaking with Zelensky, Trump then held a call with Putin. The conversation lasted 55 minutes and was "friendly in nature," according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. The talk also included a discussion on ending the war, though the Russian government framed it as Trump promising "to exert influence" over Europe and Ukraine.

"Trump once again emphasized the need to end military hostilities," Ushakov said. "He stated that he is prepared to exert influence on both European partners and Kyiv, including during upcoming contacts at the G7 summit."

During the talk, the leaders reportedly agreed that Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would visit Russia again "soon." Kushner and Witkoff have traveled to Moscow several times for meetings with Putin, though they have thus far not visited Kyiv a single time.

Ushakov also claimed that Trump and Putin discussed the U.S. war in Iran, with Trump telling the Russian leader he expected to announce a deal with Iran shortly.

"Donald Trump said that an agreement is close and he expects the results of the complex — but ultimately successful — negotiations to be announced as early as today," Ushakov said.

Putin also wished Trump success in hosting the World Cup and praised First Lady Melania Trump for her "efforts to reunite Russian and Ukrainian children with their families."

read also From Ukraine’s war zone to loving homes

The calls between Trump and the leaders of Ukraine and Russia took place on the eve of the G7 summit in France, where Ukraine is expected to be a key topic amid ongoing efforts to secure additional military support for Kyiv and bring an end to Russia's war.

Trump is reportedly scheduled to travel to Evian-les-Bains for the June 15-17 summit, where he will join Zelensky and other G7 leaders for a working session on June 16, according to administration officials who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity ahead of the trip.

No bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky has been scheduled, though officials said the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit. Zelensky's statements following the phone call with Trump appear to confirm a planned meeting. The leaders last met in person on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

The U.S. and Ukrainian presidents are set to cross paths again at a time when Ukraine is seeing gains on the battlefield and success in its strikes against Russia — while still suffering a shortage of air defense capabilities amid intensified Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Zelensky appealed to Trump personally about Ukraine's need for air defense systems in a letter to the White House in May, one day after a massive Russian attack damaged several political and cultural institutions in Kyiv.

Following his phone call with Trump on June 14, Zelensky made sure to express gratitude for previous military support provided by the U.S.

"I also thanked (Trump) for all the support America provides to Ukraine, and importantly, we gratefully remember every step of this support, from Javelins to Patriots," he said.

Zelensky has also been hoping to revive peace talks with Moscow, after Washington-brokered negotiations stalled out during the war against Iran. Ukraine sees a window of opportunity between now and the coming winter to negotiate a deal with Russia, according to Zelensky.

The Kremlin, however, has refused to back down from its maximalist demands and has shown no interest in accepting any olive branches from Kyiv.