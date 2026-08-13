Russian Gazprom oil refinery 1,300 km from Ukraine hit, General Staff confirms

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional details.

Ukraine struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery complex in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan overnight on Aug. 13, the General Staff said.

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation," it said in a post on social media.

"The processing capacity is up to 10 million tons per year. The enterprise produces, in particular, automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene and other oil products and polymers. It is involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army," it added.

The refinery is located around 1,300 kilometers (810 miles) from the Ukrainian border and was last hit overnight on July 14.

Later on Aug. 13, the General Staff also reported successful Ukrainian strikes on the control tower at the Saky air base in occupied Crimea.

"The defeat of these facilities weakens the enemy's ability to ensure the functioning of the military airfield and control strike drones," it said in a post on social media. It did not elaborate on the damage caused.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has previously described Saky as one of Russia's key military air bases in occupied Crimea, from which tactical aircraft regularly launch strikes against Ukraine and support Russian military operations on the southern front.

A Wildberries warehouse and distribution facility in the Chishminsky district of Bashkortostan was also hit, the company reported on Aug. 13.

Radio Liberty Russia reported, citing satellite imagery, that one-fifth of the distribution center, approximately 30,000 square meters (322,000 square feet), was destroyed in the blaze.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the attack.

Among Ukraine's targets in recent weeks have been several warehouses belonging to Russia's Wildberries.

On Aug. 7, Ukrainian forces struck a logistics center belonging to the Russian online retail giant in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russian independent outlet Astra reported, and the company later confirmed.

Another Wildberries warehouse was engulfed in flames in Russia's Tula Oblast after it was targeted by Ukrainian drones overnight on Aug. 5, authorities reported.

Wildberries lists a range of military equipment on its website, including drone components and body armor.

Potential losses suffered by sellers on the marketplace following the recent attacks could reach 445–507 billion rubles ($5.3–$6.1 billion), Russian Forbes reported, citing Data Insight analyst Sergei Semko.

Ukraine's long-range strikes scored a significant success on Aug. 12, with four Russian warships damaged in an attack on the Black Sea Fleet naval base in Novorossiysk overnight, the General Staff said.

"According to preliminary information, four warships of the Russian aggressor suffered varying degrees of damage — two frigates of project 11356, Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, a small missile ship of project 21631 Buyan-M, and a patrol ship of project 22160 Vasil Bykov," the General Staff said in a post on social media.

It added that the full extent of the damage to the vessels was being clarified.