Trump, Zelensky to join G7 working session in France

U.S. President Donald Trump will participate in a working session with President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Group of Seven summit in France next week, senior U.S. administration officials said June 13.

Trump is reportedly scheduled to travel to Evian-les-Bains for the June 15-17 summit, where Ukraine is expected to be a key topic amid ongoing efforts to secure additional military support for Kyiv and bring an end to Russia's war.

The U.S. president will join Zelensky and other G7 leaders for a working session on June 16, according to administration officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the trip.

No bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky has been scheduled, though officials said the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting comes as Russian advances in Ukraine have slowed, according to a senior U.S. official.

"Russian gains have more or less stopped," the official said. "We want the war to end as quickly as possible."

Zelensky's attendance at the summit comes as Ukraine seeks additional military assistance from its allies while continuing long-range strikes against Russian targets and facing intensified Russian missile attacks. Kyiv has repeatedly called for more air defense systems to help protect its cities and critical infrastructure.

France, which holds the G7 presidency in 2026, has identified major geopolitical crises among its priorities, including continued support for Ukraine.

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union also participates in the group's activities.