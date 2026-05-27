Exclusive: Zelensky sends Trump urgent letter warning of Ukraine's critical missile defense shortages

President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump warning about Ukraine's worsening shortage of air defense systems, particularly anti-ballistic missile capabilities, the Kyiv Independent has learned.

The appeal comes as Russia intensifies mass aerial attacks on Ukraine and publicly threatens a new wave of long-range strikes on Kyiv, including attacks on what Moscow described as Ukraine's "decision-making centers."

"When it comes to air defense against missiles, we rely on our friends," the letter, seen by the Kyiv Independent, reads. "When it comes to defending against ballistic missiles, we rely almost exclusively on the United States."

Ukrainian officials fear the country's limited supply of Patriot interceptors and other Western-provided systems may struggle to withstand bombardments.

"It's really tough when it comes to anti-ballistic defense," one person familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the official, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, has been distributing the letter to the White House, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and other members of Congress.

The message also reflects Kyiv's growing concern over difficulties securing weapons through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, which allows NATO allies to finance the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine.

"The current pace of deliveries through the PURL program is no longer keeping up with the reality of the threat we face," the letter says. "I ask for your help in protecting Ukraine's skies from Russian missiles."

"I, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, respectfully ask the president and the U.S. Congress to remain engaged," the letter says. "And to help us secure this vital tool of protection against Russian terror — Patriot missiles PAC-3 and additional systems — to stop Russian ballistic missiles and other Russian missile attacks."

Russia's latest large-scale assault underscored the mounting pressure on Ukraine's air defenses. Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 90 missiles and 600 drones during a massive overnight attack on May 24.

Zelensky instructed Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on April 16 to urgently contact partner countries that had pledged Patriot missiles and other air defense supplies as Ukraine's stockpile of interceptors continued to decline.

The directive followed Zelensky's warning that supplies of U.S.-made Patriot missiles had reached a critical level.

Moscow has increasingly paired military escalation with public threats. Russia announced plans for another round of mass long-range strikes on Kyiv on May 25, describing the attacks as retaliation for a Ukrainian strike in occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Russia claimed the Ukrainian strike hit a dormitory, while Kyiv said it targeted a Russian drone command facility.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call on May 25 that Moscow planned strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers" and urged Washington to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

Zelensky, in his letter, says that the skies over Ukraine could be protected.

"The majority of Russian missiles can be stopped," he said.