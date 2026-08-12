Ukraine's HUR reveals size of Russia's Geran attack drone stockpile

Russian forces have accumulated around 6,200 Geran kamikaze drones of various types as of August, Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi reported on Aug. 12, citing Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR).

The Geran is a Russian-made long-range attack drone based on Iran's Shahed design. Russia initially received a steady supply of Shahed drones from Iran in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, before establishing domestic production of the drones.

Russia typically builds up large drone stockpiles ahead of major attacks. At the same time, the number of long-range drones launched against Ukraine has declined significantly in recent months.

The size of Shahed-136/Geran-2 attack drones (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia's largest drone attacks can involve between 600 and 1,000 drones. During periods when Russian forces are replenishing their stockpiles, however, they typically launch around 150–200 drones per attack, with the number occasionally reaching 300, Militarnyi reported.

One of Russia's largest drone attacks against Ukraine in 2026 took place in May. Russian forces launched 1,560 drones at Ukraine over a 24-hour period on May 13 and May 14. Ukrainian forces intercepted 94% of them, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to daily reports from Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces significantly increased their use of long-range drones in the spring. While Russia launched around 4,450 drones in January, the figure reached a record 8,150 in May.

At the same time, the number of launches has declined again over the summer, with Russian forces launching nearly 5,000 drones in July.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has also significantly upgraded its long-range drones. The latest modification, the Geran-5, which Russia began using against Ukraine in 2026, carries a 90-kilogram warhead, has a range of around 950 kilometers (590 miles), and can reach speeds of up to 600 km/h (370 mph), according to HUR.

By comparison, the Geran-1, which is the Russian equivalent of the Shahed-131, carries a warhead of up to 20 kilograms, can reach speeds of up to 185 km/h (115 mph), and has a range of around 900 kilometers (560 miles).