Trump imposes steep tariffs on drone imports.

The United States intends to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports of certain drones and drone components, according to a proclamation signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 13.

The new levies include 100% tariffs on drones deemed "particularly sensitive for national security purposes" due to their size, weight, or capabilities. The tariff also applies to docking stations and certain parts of drones in this category.

A 25% tariff will apply to smaller drones and drone components that do not pose the same national security implications.

Trump also announced a 15% tariff on drones and drone parts from the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. A 10% tariff will be imposed on drones from the United Kingdom.

The tariffs are intended to "protect the national security of the United States" and promote rapid expansion of domestic drone production, according to the White House.

Trump's latest round of tariffs comes a few weeks after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he and Trump had reached an agreement on the sale of Ukrainian drones to the U.S.

Zelensky said on July 24 that an agreement on the drone deal was "in place," with potential contracts estimated to be worth between $10-$30 billion. The president had previously described it as a "win-win" deal under which Washington would buy Ukraine's battle-proven drones in exchange for Kyiv acquiring U.S. weapons.

The new deal appeared to be a breakthrough for Kyiv and Washington, as Trump had previously been dismissive of Ukrainian drone manufacturing. He then reversed his position at the NATO summit on July 8, saying the U.S. would buy Ukrainian drones to get "great protection."

Indeed, Ukrainian drones have proven effective against NATO counterparts. The day before Trump issued his tariff proclamation, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian drone operators decisively defeated U.S. troops during military drills in Germany earlier in 2026.

But Trump also has a history of backing away from promises made to Ukraine. A few days after Zelensky announced the drone agreement, Trump withdrew another pledge made to Kyiv at the NATO summit: He withdrew his promise to license U.S.-made Patriot interceptors to Ukraine.

It is not yet clear if or how the newly declared drone tariffs would affect any current agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine.

The U.S. is also suffering from shortages of key weapons, including drones, as the war against Iran drags on. The Washington Post reported on Aug. 13 that Washington has lost a quarter of its MQ-9 Reaper drone fleet during the war with Iran.

The White House has said that the drone tariffs will enter into force in 21 days.