Russian oil refinery 'completely shut down' for months following Ukrainian attack, local governor says

A Russian oil refinery in the city of Orsk has "completely" halted processing following a recent Ukrainian drone strike on the facility, with repairs expected to keep the facility out of operation for months, the local governor reported on Aug. 13.

Ukraine's General Staff said the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery, located over 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Ukraine in Russia's Orenburg Oblast, was struck in an attack on Aug. 11. The refinery has an annual crude-processing capacity of around 6 million tonnes.

The attack is one of the latest regular long-range strikes on Russian refining capability deep inside Russia, which have escalated greatly in scale and frequency over 2026.

Orenburg Oblast Governor Yevgeny Solntsev reported on social media that the Ukrainian attack damaged "key infrastructure, which cannot currently be restored."

"The equipment is imported, and given the sanctions, repairs could take up to six months. The plant has been completely shut down," Solntsev added.

The extent of the damage caused cannot not be independently verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine has been waging an increasingly successful deep strike campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, striking oil depots, disrupting production at major facilities, and in some cases halting operations indefinitely.

Ukraine's refinery attacks have mounted pressure on the Kremlin by aggravating a domestic fuel supply crisis that has already caused export bans, price hikes, and sales restrictions across Russia.

"We are preparing for the worst-case scenario. We will have to rely on imported fuel. Logistics are already being reconfigured. Of the 287 gas stations, 80% are operating," Solntsev said of the impacts caused by the strike on the refinery.

Overnight on Aug. 13, Kyiv's forces continued their barrage of attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, striking the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery complex in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan.



