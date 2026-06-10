Macron invites Zelensky to upcoming G7 summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on June 10 that it is "very important" for President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit.

Zelensky's participation "is very important for us because we need to rebuild consensus within the G7 in support of Ukraine on the various aspects of the war," Macron said at the Elysee Palace during a pre-summit discussion with civil society representatives.

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States will convene at the G7 Summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains from June 15-17 .

Macron's invitation comes a week after Politico reported on June 2 that Zelensky planned to attend the G7 conference, citing officials familiar with the preparations. The report, along with Macron's confirmation, marked a shift from earlier expectations, as French officials had previously indicated Zelensky was not invited to attend the summit.

But Macron reiterated on June 10 that support for Ukraine is top of the agenda for this year's summit. Along with "rebuilding consensus" among Kyiv's allies, France hopes the summit will address the need for continued peace negotiations with Russia.

The other main item on the agenda is the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran. Macron said the leaders Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates would also be invited to a separate session of the G7 summit for talks on the Strait of Hormuz.

The summit in Evian will serve as the culmination of France's year-long G7 presidency.

Zelensky's will be attending the G7 as Ukraine sees gains on the battlefield and in its strikes against Russia — while still suffering a shortage of air defense capabilities amid intensified Russian ballistic missile attacks.

In Russia's recent large-scale assault, at least 23 people were killed across Ukraine, including at least seven in Kyiv.

Zelensky has also been hoping to revive peace talks with Moscow, which stalled out during the war against Iran. Ukraine and the EU have consistently advocated for greater European participation in the negotiations.