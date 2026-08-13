Head of Mykolaiv draft office arrested on corruption charges

The head of the regional enlistment office in Mykolaiv Oblast has been detained for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for issuing draft exemptions, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Aug. 13.

The arrest is the latest incident in a series of draft-related corruption investigations to sweep Ukraine over the past five years of full-scale war — and mounting mobilization crisis.

The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast regional draft office had been documented accepting $15,000 in bribes for failing to enforce mobilization measures, Kravchenko said.

Law enforcement officers arrested the suspect while he was accepting an installment of a $10,000 payment — compensation for allowing three men to continue evading mandatory military service.

The same investigation also revealed that the draft office chief received another $5,000 payment in exchange for preventing one recruit from being deployed to a military unit and instead sending him for another medical examination.

The suspect's home and workplace have been searched as part of the ongoing investigation, Kravchenko said. The Prosecutor's Office will request that the individual remain in custody and be formally removed from his position.

Forced mobilization remains one of the greatest sources of social and political tension in Ukraine, as the military's need to replenish and rotate combat units clashes with a reluctance to fight among many eligible Ukrainian men.

While certain men working in government or essential defense industry roles may receive legitimate exemption letters, other military-aged men looking to evade service may turn to illegal options. These include paying bribes to draft workers who will then provide fake medical documents, remove one's name from the register, or facilitate clandestine border crossings.

Acting National Police Chief Maksym Tsutskiridze said on Aug. 11 that 76 draft office workers have been charged in connection with 428 corruption cases since Russia's full-scale invasion.

The day before the Mykolaiv arrest, Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi suspended the head of the recruitment office in Zakarpattia Oblast, pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of widespread corruption.

In addition to the corruption crisis, clashes between civilians and mobilization officers have at times erupted into violence, including street demonstrations, attacks, and even killings.

Drapatyi, who became commander-in-chief of the armed forces in July, has begun working with Ukraine's ombudsman to review proposals for comprehensive mobilization reform.