SpaceX backs down after Poland spat, calming fears in Ukraine over Starlink access

Update: This article has been updated to reflect the latest developments.

SpaceX will include Poland within its European "Starlink Roam" travel area, Polish Digital Minister Krzyszfof Gawkowski announced on Aug. 13, following a public tiff over Warsaw's apparent previous exclusion.

"SpaceX has responded to my request and will not treat Polish customers worse than those in other European countries," Gawkowski wrote on X.

"The declaration I received is clear: Poland will be included in the intra-European Starlink Roam travel area. Polish customers will not be subject to any new restrictions."

The announcement comes as a relief for Ukraine, as Warsaw's feud with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posed a threat to Ukrainian forces' continued access to vital Starlink satellite internet on the battlefield. Ukraine's Starlink subscription is funded by the Polish government.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski criticized Musk on Aug. 12 over the decision to exclude Poland from the European roaming area.

"Hey Elon Musk, big man, stop discriminating Polish users of Starlink or we might rethink paying you $50 million per annum for your services," Sikorski posted on X.

The "big man" remark appears to reference the last time Sikorski and Musk butted heads.

In March 2025, Musk told Sikorski, "Be quiet, small man," after Sikorski raised concerns that Starlink might be cut off for Ukraine.

Sikorski's Aug. 12 threat to cut Poland's Starlink subscription also mentions a $50 million-per-year fee. He had previously referenced the same number as the cost of providing half of Ukraine's 42,000 terminals.

At the time of publication, it is not clear whether Sikorski was threatening to cut Poland's payments for Starlink access for Ukraine, or if the $50 million refers to a different subscription specifically for Poland.

The Kyiv Independent has contacted the Polish Foreign Ministry for a comment.

Starlink's Roam plan allows customers to use their internet subscription abroad. It groups some 30 European countries and regions as a single travel area, but Poland was not originally included.

The country was explicitly mentioned as being "treated as Poland-only for home-country use."

"From Aug. 17, Poles using Starlink Roam are to be treated less favorably than customers from other European countries," Gawkowski posted on X.

No explanation is provided on the Starlink website as to why Poland is treated differently. Nor is the logic of which European countries are in and out of Starlink's single travel area self-evident.

Alongside Poland, Cyprus is the only other EU country not included in the travel area.

Ukraine is not included either, and nor are Moldova or non-EU countries in the Western Balkans.

"I have asked SpaceX to urgently restore equal treatment for the company's Polish customers. If the reason is 'local regulatory requirements', I expect them to specify the relevant regulations," wrote Gawkowski.

"Polish citizens cannot be treated less favorably simply because a global corporation has decided so."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a press conference on Aug. 13 that his team was working with Starlink to figure out what led to the exclusion.

"The American side —Starlink — is currently unable to explain to us what exactly happened. Some people over there are saying that it's simply a mistake and that they'll fix it," he said.

Tusk noted that Sikorski was known for having "sharp reactions" to these situations and emphasized the importance of continued Starlink service for both Poland and Ukraine.

"I know that not everyone wants to help Ukraine anymore," he said, alluding to recent tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw.

"However, the Polish aid being sent to the Starlink stations in Ukraine is also crucial for Poland's security, because these Starlink stations help detect aerial threats more quickly. And I am also demanding very precise information from the Americans as to whether this will also have a negative impact on the operation of the Starlink systems that Poland is funding in Ukraine."

As of Aug. 13, Starlink's website now lists Poland among the European countries included under Starlink Roam.