Trump says he will meet Zelensky today in Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22 amid ongoing peace negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

After initially telling reporters that he was to meet Zelensky on Jan. 21, a White House pool report appeared to correct Trump suggesting that the meeting would occur a day later. Two people familiar with the matter told CNN that the meeting is expected to take place.

Ahead of a meeting Trump says is scheduled with Zelensky, questions have emerged over whether it will actually take place. Zelensky previously said that he's not planning to travel to Davos for the annual World Economic Forum, opting to stay in Ukraine after Russia's recent overnight attack poised to further deepen the energy crisis.

"Undoubtedly, I choose Ukraine in this case, rather than the economic forum, but everything can change at any moment," Zelensky told journalists on Jan. 20.

Zelensky added that he might consider attending Davos if there are prospects of reaching decisions about more air defense systems and energy assistance packages for Kyiv.

Ukraine's Presidential Office has not confirmed that the meeting will take place. Zelensky was not in Davos on Jan. 21.

Politico reported that the meeting between Zelensky and Trump is expected to follow a session on Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza.

Axios reported that the Jan. 22 meeting will take as Special Envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow for a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier confirmed plans for a meeting between Putin and Witkoff on Jan. 22, state news agency TASS reported.

The Kremlin previously said it was ready to host Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow to continue discussions on peace efforts in Ukraine, though no date has been set until now.

Ahead of expected meetings, Trump said he thought all parties were "relatively close" to a deal.

"I think Russia wants to make a deal, I think Ukraine wants to make a deal," Trump said at the World Economic Forum.

Kyiv has said that the peace proposal, drafted in a series of talks among Ukrainian and Western officials, is "90% ready," even as some of the most contentious points, such as the fate of the partially-occupied Donbas region, remain unresolved.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected Moscow's demand for a Ukrainian withdrawal from the eastern region, including from areas that Russian troops have been unable to capture.

Putin has thus far rejected all ceasefire proposals while continuing to espouse maximalist demands in Ukraine.



