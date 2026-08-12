Ukraine liberated 745 square kilometers in Oleksandrivka sector since January, Zelensky says

Ukraine has liberated 745 square kilometers in the Oleksandrivka sector and killed nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers since January, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 12.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in late January in the Oleksandrivka sector, in the southeast, where Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts converge.

"During the operation, we managed to liberate a territory of 745 square kilometers. Twenty-six villages in the Dnipro, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions were returned to the control of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"Russian losses amounted to at least 9,550 people killed and more than 6,600 people wounded," he said, adding an unspecified number of Russian soldiers were captured.

In March, Ukraine reported liberating 470 square kilometers (180 square miles) of territory in the same counteroffensive.

Experts have previously cautioned against claims about territorial gains, as the situation in gray zones along the front line is difficult to assess and control of these areas is often unclear.

"It could be safer to say that the Russians don't exactly control that area now either, even though it was already at least partially in their rear just over two months ago," Emil Kastehelmi, a military analyst with the Finland-based Black Bird Group, told the Kyiv Independent in March.