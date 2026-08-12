KI logo
War

Ukraine liberated 745 square kilometers in Oleksandrivka sector since January, Zelensky says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Chris York
Ukraine liberated 745 square kilometers in Oleksandrivka sector since January, Zelensky says
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with Serbian President at the Palace of Serbia, in Belgrade on Aug. 8, 2026. (Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine has liberated 745 square kilometers in the Oleksandrivka sector and killed nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers since January, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 12.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in late January in the Oleksandrivka sector, in the southeast, where Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts converge.

"During the operation, we managed to liberate a territory of 745 square kilometers. Twenty-six villages in the Dnipro, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions were returned to the control of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"Russian losses amounted to at least 9,550 people killed and more than 6,600 people wounded," he said, adding an unspecified number of Russian soldiers were captured.

In March, Ukraine reported liberating 470 square kilometers (180 square miles) of territory in the same counteroffensive.

Experts have previously cautioned against claims about territorial gains, as the situation in gray zones along the front line is difficult to assess and control of these areas is often unclear.

"It could be safer to say that the Russians don't exactly control that area now either, even though it was already at least partially in their rear just over two months ago," Emil Kastehelmi, a military analyst with the Finland-based Black Bird Group, told the Kyiv Independent in March.

read also

Cheaper than a missile, just as hard to down — Russia’s Banderol munition adds strain to Ukraine’s air defenses
UkraineRussiaCounteroffensiveRussian offensiveUkrainian armed forcesDonbas
Avatar
Chris York

War editor

Chris York is war editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 13
Video
Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone.

In this interview, the Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with “Khvoryi,” a soldier in Ukraine’s 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar,” about what it takes to survive for more than six months at a combat position.

Show More

Editors' Picks